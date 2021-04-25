Constitutional and open carry gun rights bills are a recipe for disaster in SC

Gun rights

I’m new to the state of South Carolina. I love living near the beach, enjoy the weather, and I am fully a Chanticleer fan now.

However, I can also say that I don’t feel safe here. I’m a survivor of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech, so I assess my personal safety everywhere I go and with everyone I see. One of the things I rely on are outward symbols of either inclusion or outward symbols promoting hate. Far too often, I see the latter.

I bring all this up because there are two bills making their way through S.C.’s Congress that would make gun violence worse and allow extremists to come armed. HB 3094 will expand open carry in S.C. And even more dangerous, HB 3096 would create permit-less carry in our state, allowing extremists to carry their guns in public without a background check or any safety training.

As someone who has experienced rage-filled violence firsthand, I’m vehemently opposed to passing these bills. Making it easier for hate-fueled individuals to access firearms and carry them in public is a recipe for disaster. If you agree, text SC to 644-33 and urge your Senators to reject these dangerous bills.

Ashley Cohen, Myrtle Beach

Santee Cooper

NextEra has effectively said they are prepared to make a better offer to buy troubled Santee Cooper. It only makes good sense for our legislators to evaluate a new offer — an offer that might relieve ratepayers of crushing debt payments and result in lower rates.

Currently, each Horry County direct serve and electric co-op household would be on the hook for about $6,200 and $4,200 respectively to pay back Santee Cooper’s huge $7 billion debt.

Absent selling Santee Cooper, it’s a certainty that rates will eventually have to skyrocket to service the debt. And instead of paying off debt, Santee Cooper continues to borrow even more money. Last year it borrowed $100 million more and stated it will need another $100 million by the end of this year.

It’s clear Santee Cooper cannot reform or bail itself out of its financial crisis. Our legislators, particularly Sen. Luke Rankin, need to work to protect ratepayers by considering any new offers to buy this very troubled state-owned utility.

Larry Kelley, Surfside Beach

The best medicine

Few medicines can make you feel as renewed as embracing your loved ones. Last year was difficult. Due to my emphysema and the effects COVID-19 would have on my health, I was unable to see my god daughter Emzee for a long 18 months.

This was the best option for my health and safety, but it didn’t make it easier. Prior to COVID-19, I saw Emzee all the time. She lost both parents in recent years so I look at her as my own as she does to me.

I’m grateful for my health, strength, family, and the pharmaceutical industry. We have received the vaccine for a virus that pressed pause on life meaning more time together, hugs, and peace of mind.

Vaccines were released in record time and will continue to reunite families. It’s important that lawmakers don’t introduce policies that risk innovation or accessibility. We’ve worked too hard to stop now.

Innovation is lifesaving. With medicine — vaccine or tight hug — we are better and healthier because of it.

Susan “Susu” Giovanni, Myrtle Beach

Golf carts

I was born and raised here. I may be young, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t seen the growth here in my lifetime. I recently moved to downtown North Myrtle Beach (NMB). Every morning when I wake up, I see elderly couples walking hand-in-hand and families with little kids. It’s very active, and it’s the safest I’ve ever felt. However, I have noticed a big unmentioned danger: unlicensed children on golf carts.

Yesterday as I drove in NMB, a group of kids jumped off their moving golf cart and decided to sprint after it. It went out of control and almost hit my car! NMB is not some lawless land, it’s a community full of kind and hospitable people.

Where are the parents of these drivers? Who tells them they don’t need a license? Where are our public safety measures? I have seen zero NMB police anywhere but speed traps! Aren’t they here to keep us safe, too?

We need to do better for the safety of not only our visitors, but our residents, too.

Casey Jenkins, North Myrtle Beach