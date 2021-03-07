0307-letters-myrtlebeach

Electoral College

Those who would do away with the Electoral College should do some research and find out why the founding fathers, in their infinite wisdom, included it. People of both parties, at one time or another, have challenged it or have expressed a desire to exclude it. However, if it were not there, elections would be decided by the states with the largest populations, i.e. California, New York and a couple of others, while states with the smaller populations would have no say at all. Therefore, I would advise all those against the Electoral College do their due diligence and find out why it’s part of the process.

Donna Merolle, Myrtle Beach

Time to pass the “Happiness Bill”

Thanks to the Legislature, we are going to have a finance course taught in our high schools. Praise the Lord!

Now it’s time to pass a “Happiness Bill” for elementary schools: Shorten the school day by an hour. Give additional recess time. Give Kindergartners the option of a nap.

Make the teachers happy! Print and publish all of the lesson plans. Stop the unnecessary write, write, write, write. All teachers will have a plan A approved by the district; If they want to write a plan B, they may, but are not required to do so. This will allow the teachers to get more sleep. This will boost their immune systems.

Healthy, happy schools function better! Children learn more!

Patricia Milley, Conway

Elected officials COVID-19 vaccine

We the voters of Horry County should vote out any elected officials under the age of 70 that got the COVID-19 vaccine in the “friends and family scam.” Are elected officials more important than Phase 1A citizens? The good old boy network is in full force again in Horry County. Maybe honorable officials should just resign.

Mike Tracey, Myrtle Beach

Protect the whales

Last weekend, a North Atlantic right whale named Cottontail was found dead in the ocean off the coast of Myrtle Beach. Sadly, Cottontail had been entangled in ropes and other gear since at least October.

North Atlantic right whales migrate off the South Carolina coast every year and are one of the rarest marine mammals in the world. In fact, with only around 360 whales remaining, North Atlantic right whales could go extinct in our lifetimes due to human causes.

Reducing the amount of fishing gear in the water and requiring ships to slow down and keep their distance can help save this species. Current measures are simply not enough to protect North Atlantic right whales.

The government (NOAA and NMFS) has the opportunity and responsibility to strengthen protections and prevent extinction by adopting more aggressive policies that will reduce risk to all North Atlantic right whales and fully support their recovery. They must step up and we must demand it and urge our Members of Congress to do the same, before it’s too late for these majestic whales off our coast.

Samantha Siegel, Senior Southeast Organizer, OCEANA

Vaccine Phase 1b





I read that the COVID-19 vaccine will now be approved for 55+. I’m in the 70+ group, and had my vaccination canceled, and am unable to schedule an appointment. I tried all options, but no appointment is available. Friends are traveling to GA, NC, and FL to receive their vaccine; some 4 hours away. Gov. McMaster, what in God’s name are you doing for the citizens of S.C.? Now I will be competing with more people to get my first shot! Thanks for nothing, you do-nothing Governor!

Brian Doyle, Hilton Head

Georgetown City Council

I am so impressed with Georgetown City Council candidate Jonathan Angner. He has done a tremendous amount of homework on the need to change the direction of city council, pointing out the ever-increasing utility rates and taxes that are making it unaffordable for many to live and work in Georgetown.

I believe Jonathan will bring a new vision to city council, one that will stop the exodus of residents and businesses who have left the city and turn Georgetown into a thriving city that is affordable and attractive for all.

I especially appreciate Jonathan’s stance that the city needs to work with the county to explore ways to consolidate the delivery of services to save taxpayers money. I urge city residents to vote for Jonathan on April 13th.

Linda Caswell, Pawleys Island