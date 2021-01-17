Outraged at Gov. McMaster for saying Jan. 6 was just “one day” of Trump’s presidency

Just “one day”

Horrified. Outraged. Ashamed. The leader of our state refers to it as just “one day.” Governor McMaster defended President Trump, urging people not to let “one day” overwhelm all the good things Trump did. Insurrectionists, domestic terrorists broke in, defaced, looted, and occupied the U.S. Capitol Building.

Just “one day.” Not since 1814 have we seen something like this happen. When our enemy at the time, the British did so.

Just “one day.” Five people are dead. One a Capitol police officer.

Just “one day.” The Vice-President taken to a secret location for his protection; others barricaded in place with law enforcement having to draw their guns to protect them.

Just “one day.” Presidential tweets promoting false allegations and justifying criminal behavior like “These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long” and “Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!”

Gregory Kich, Myrtle Beach

Congressman Tom Rice

I was deeply disturbed to see Congressman Tom Rice cross over with the Democrats and vote to impeach President Trump. In no way did President Trump’s words rise to the level of inciting a riot. In fact, just the opposite. He said the rally attendees should peacefully protest.

Instead of sending a message to President Trump, Congressman Rice sent a message to all his supporters and the MAGA movement that he is a RINO and has no intention of building on the foundation that President Trump has laid. President Trump has probably led this nation with more moral authority than any President in recent memory. Many of our past Presidents set forth an agenda that they would accomplish only to leave us disappointed. President Trump has delivered on his agenda. In the rare instances he did not, it can be attributed to the Democrats and RINO’S like Congressman Rice.

Let’s make sure that Congressman Rice is not re-elected. Please let him hear your voice like he let President Trump and his supporters hear his.

Mitchell McNair, Lexington

Myrtle Beach Bowl

During this COVID epidemic, with high transmission rates, it seems that local and state officials were deaf and indifferent to Myrtle Beach-area residents’ health by lifting the event capacity limit to permit the hosting the of first ever Myrtle Beach Bowl in South Carolina at Coastal Carolina University Football Stadium. The consequence of mass events is higher numbers of COVID sickness and death of South Carolina citizens and further spread of the disease. Governor McMaster was sick with COVID; however, he was treated with the expensive cocktail of drugs unavailable to ordinary people. Vote out politicians who don’t support public health and approve reckless events. This epidemic will not stop unless we take action to stop the spread. Forget the cash register or else we will be in the graveyard.

Frank Gaskill, Pawleys Island

COVID-19 vaccine

Many older and disabled people tried to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine that was released yesterday. However, all appointments were filled before the information was available to the general public.

This could happen if the people managing the administration of the vaccine were taking care of friends and family with their inside information.

It would really be interesting to see who got the vaccine and why. It is illegal to use insider information when investing; I wonder if the same law applies to a major medical treatment.

Harold Hatcher, Conway