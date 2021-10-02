Hurricane Sam expected to bring dangerous ocean conditions to Myrtle Beach

The National Weather Service is warning beach-goers in Myrtle Beach of dangerous conditions caused by Hurricane Sam.

The storm is expected to cause “life-threatening rip currents” throughout the weekend, according to a news release on Saturday.

“The dry and warm forecast this weekend will result in very nice beach conditions, however the presence of rip currents will make it dangerous to anyone entering the water,” the press release said. “Just because the weather is nice doesn’t mean the surf will be safe.”

Rip Current Safety

If you get caught in a rip current, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the American Red Cross recommend you:

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Remain calm to conserve energy, and don’t fight against the current.

▪ Think of it as a treadmill that cannot be turned off and that you need to step to the side of.

▪ Swim out of the current in a direction following the shoreline. When out of the current, swim at an angle – away from the current – toward shore.

▪ Float or calmly tread water if you are unable to swim out of the rip current. When out of the current, swim toward shore.

▪ Wave your arms or yell for help to draw attention to yourself if you are still unable to reach shore.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER