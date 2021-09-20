Weather News

It’s a rainy week in Myrtle Beach. When are we going to see the sun?

The Charlotte area could see ‘heavy rain’ on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and possibly a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service.
The Charlotte area could see ‘heavy rain’ on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and possibly a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service. Stock thunderstorm image

Myrtle Beach is in for a few days of rain and thunderstorms before sunny skies return to the area, the forecast says.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms make up the forecast through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The chance of precipitation Monday is 20%, increasing to 40% Monday night, the NWS forecast says. All of Tuesday, chance of precipitation is at least 50%, with thunderstorms possible. By Wednesday, the chance of precipitation is 80% and drops to 40% Thursday.

After that, the rain is expected to give way to sun, but cooler temperatures than the area has seen in recent weeks. Through the weekend, the temperature is expected to hover in the mid-70s.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 10:17 AM.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service