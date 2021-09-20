It’s a rainy week in Myrtle Beach. When are we going to see the sun?

The Charlotte area could see ‘heavy rain’ on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day and possibly a thunderstorm, according to the National Weather Service. Stock thunderstorm image

Myrtle Beach is in for a few days of rain and thunderstorms before sunny skies return to the area, the forecast says.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms make up the forecast through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The chance of precipitation Monday is 20%, increasing to 40% Monday night, the NWS forecast says. All of Tuesday, chance of precipitation is at least 50%, with thunderstorms possible. By Wednesday, the chance of precipitation is 80% and drops to 40% Thursday.

After that, the rain is expected to give way to sun, but cooler temperatures than the area has seen in recent weeks. Through the weekend, the temperature is expected to hover in the mid-70s.

This story was originally published September 20, 2021 10:17 AM.