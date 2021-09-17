Have outdoor weekend plans in Myrtle Beach? You may want to think again, forecast says

The weekend is off to a gloomy start in Myrtle Beach, and you shouldn’t expect sunny skies anytime soon, the forecast says.

For the next week, forecasters at the National Weather Service (NWS) predict a chance of rain and thunderstorms. While the chance of precipitation remains relatively low, around 20% to 30% most days in that time period, the forecast includes clouds for most of the next week.

The temperature is set to be in the low 80-degree range for the next several days, according to the NWS.

Starting Friday, expect a muggy atmosphere outside with the humidity at 97%, according to the NWS.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 9:39 AM.