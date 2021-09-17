Weather News

Have outdoor weekend plans in Myrtle Beach? You may want to think again, forecast says

The weekend is off to a gloomy start in Myrtle Beach, and you shouldn’t expect sunny skies anytime soon, the forecast says.

For the next week, forecasters at the National Weather Service (NWS) predict a chance of rain and thunderstorms. While the chance of precipitation remains relatively low, around 20% to 30% most days in that time period, the forecast includes clouds for most of the next week.

The temperature is set to be in the low 80-degree range for the next several days, according to the NWS.

Starting Friday, expect a muggy atmosphere outside with the humidity at 97%, according to the NWS.

This story was originally published September 17, 2021 9:39 AM.

Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
