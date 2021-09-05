Hurricane Larry expected to bring ‘dangerous’ conditions to Myrtle Beach waters

Hurricane Larry, currently making its way through the Atlantic Ocean, isn’t expected to make landfall in South Carolina. But that doesn’t mean the Grand Strand will be spared from the storm’s effects.

The National Weather Service announced Sunday that long-period swells from Hurricane Larry are expected to impact local beaches late Tuesday through at least Saturday.

This will lead to dangerous ocean conditions, the agency said.

The most dangerous conditions will likely be late Wednesday through early Saturday as swells peak in height.

Strong rip currents are likely for Myrtle Beach-area beaches and north into North Carolina, especially for east- and southeast-facing beaches.

Severe Weather Updates Stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts, advisories and other news during hurricane season and beyond. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.