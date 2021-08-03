Weather News

It’s a dreary, rainy week in Myrtle Beach. How long will it last?

If you wanted to head to the beach this week, the weather has other plans.

The Myrtle Beach area is in for days of showers this week, including a flash flood watch until around midnight Wednesday and a flood advisory until early afternoon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A flood advisory means a flood doesn’t warrant a full warning, but it could be an inconvenience, while a flood watch means flooding isn’t guaranteed, but is possible.

From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday night, showers are likely with thunderstorms possible, according to the NWS. The chance of precipitation each day is 70% or more.

On Sunday into Monday, as far as the forecast extends, the chance of precipitation drops to 40%, but showers are still likely with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the NWS.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service