It’s a dreary, rainy week in Myrtle Beach. How long will it last?

If you wanted to head to the beach this week, the weather has other plans.

The Myrtle Beach area is in for days of showers this week, including a flash flood watch until around midnight Wednesday and a flood advisory until early afternoon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A flood advisory means a flood doesn’t warrant a full warning, but it could be an inconvenience, while a flood watch means flooding isn’t guaranteed, but is possible.

From Tuesday afternoon through Saturday night, showers are likely with thunderstorms possible, according to the NWS. The chance of precipitation each day is 70% or more.

On Sunday into Monday, as far as the forecast extends, the chance of precipitation drops to 40%, but showers are still likely with a chance of thunderstorms, according to the NWS.