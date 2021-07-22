Wildfire smoke has made its way to the East Coast. What that means for Myrtle Beach

Wildfires are raging in the western part of the U.S., thousands of miles away, but health experts are sounding the alarm about possible effects in the Myrtle Beach area.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control warned that the northern part of the state could see smoke drifting through due to fires this week in the western region of the U.S. and Canada.

The smoke seen in the Myrtle Beach region is likely from fires in Canada north of Minnesota, according to Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service based in Wilmington.

Seeing smoke from western fires is relatively rare, happening roughly every five to 10 years, Pfaff said, drawing on his experience.

The harshest impacts are expected along and north of a line from Myrtle Beach to Columbia to Abbeville, according to DHEC.

The air quality in the Myrtle Beach area was measured at 54, in the moderate category, as of around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to IQ Air, which tracks global air quality. An air quality alert was issued in North Carolina, further north than Wilmington, Pfaff said, but a similar official warning isn’t expected for the Myrtle Beach area.

A slight haze could be seen in and around Myrtle Beach Thursday morning, though Pfaff said that could be a mix between smoke from the fires and regular clouds.

“The fires are far enough away where the bulk of anything tangible was minimal for us,” Pfaff said. “[But] the sky is hazy, you’re not looking at a classic Carolina blue that we get.”

The most significant impacts are expected Thursday, though effects may last into Friday.

Smoke can irritate the eyes and respiratory system and is especially dangerous for people with respiratory illnesses, according to DHEC. People who face respiratory issues should limit their time outdoors and avoid the smoke until the air is clearer. Running an air conditioner can help, but people should limit the fresh-air intake into their homes for the time being.

The smoke could also have some impacts on the weather. The haze has the potential to shield the area from some of the direct heat that would be expected this time of year, Pfaff said.

More information on wildfires and protection tips are available on DHEC’s website.