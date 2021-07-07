Myrtle Beach could see flooding, tornadoes overnight Wednesday from Tropical Storm Elsa

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to arrive in Myrtle Beach on Wednesday night, July 7, 2021 with chances for flooding impacts in areas that see 2 or more inches of rain in a short period of time.

The National Weather Service expects Tropical Storm Elsa to reach the Grand Strand late tonight, with coastal flooding, isolated tornadoes and dangerous rip currents and marine conditions presenting the greatest risks to the region.

The NWS expects about 1-3 inches of rain across the Grand Strand, with some areas possibly getting more. Should this rain fall quickly, it could present a significant flooding danger. Do not walk or drive through areas with moving flood waters, as it is easy to get swept away.

As of 1 p.m., there is a Tropical Storm Warning in effect for coastal Georgetown and Horry counties and the coastal marine waters from Little River Inlet to the South Santee River. There is also a Tropical Storm Watch for Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick County and the coastal marine waters from Surf City to Little River Inlet.

Here are the key takeaways about Elsa, from the NWS.

Heavy rain across the coastal Carolinas may produce isolated flash and urban flooding tonight through Thursday evening.

Minor tidal flooding is possible along the Cape Fear River while no significant surge is expected along area beaches at this time.

Isolated tornadoes are also possible late tonight into Thursday.

Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible late Wednesday through Thursday afternoon.

Conditions should improve by Thursday evening as the storm moves northeast.

High rip current risk through Friday.

While the storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression by the time it reaches the Grand Strand, keep in mind that the storm’s “status” only says so much about the dangers it can present. Some of the storms with the most deaths and damage to property happen because people failed to prepare for what they expected to be more minor weather, the NWS says.

If the storm hangs around for a few days, or a week, for example, minor flooding can quickly take a turn for the worst, like with Hurricane Florence.

Tropical Storm Elsa could bring isolated tornadoes and wind gusts over 30 mph when it arrives in the Myrtle Beach area Wednesday night. National Weather Service Wilmington

The NWS does not believe the area will see significant impacts of damage related to wind but does recommend tying down or bringing inside loose outdoor furniture or other items that could be knocked over or fly away by strong wind gusts.

Wind will be strongest in areas with heavier rain bands and could result in a combined danger of flash flooding and wind gusts at the same time, according to the NWS. In the Grand Strand, there is little to no risk for storm surges in coastal areas. However, the area stretching from the Mouth of St. Marys River at the border of Florida and Georgia all the way north to the South Santee River in Georgetown County could see a surge of one to two feet. During the storm, be sure to have multiple ways to get weather alerts, such as radio, TV and your cell phone, just in case one or two of them fail — power outage, loss of a cell tower, etc.