Horry and Georgetown counties under Tropical Storm Watch as Claudette nears

Tropical Depression Claudette will move into the Carolinas later today and it is forecast to strengthen as it approaches the coast Sunday night.

Claudette became a tropical storm Saturday but later weakened to a tropical depression, moving inland after making landfall in Louisiana. But it’s expected to restrengthen overnight Sunday and become a tropical storm again Monday as it moves over the Carolinas, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the coastal areas of Horry and Georgetown counties, including Myrtle Beach. While winds are expected gust 25-35 mph across the area, it’s possible that the immediate coast could see an isolated tropical storm force wind gust of 40 mph Sunday night.

The storm is expected to bring to the Carolinas two to three inches of rain and the potential for isolated tornadoes into Sunday night. The strongest winds should remain offshore, however gusts reaching tropical storm force, 40 mph or greater, are possible along the beaches tonight.

Meanwhile, off shore waters are now under a Tropical Storm Warning for rough seas and strong tropical storm force winds.

