Storms capable of tornadoes are heading toward Myrtle Beach. Here’s what to expect.

Severe weather capable of producing hail and tornadoes is on its way to Myrtle Beach and could arrive as soon as this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the region has a moderate risk of strong wind and tornadoes, with an enhanced risk of hail. Today’s storms only have a marginal chance of causing more flooding, the NWS said. The most rain any part of the region should see is about 1 inch.

“High confidence of a multi-hazard severe weather event with potential impacts from damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, tornadoes, and some large hail,” the NWS said in its latest severe weather briefing.

The storms have already brought dozens of tornadoes as they passed through other parts of the South on their way to East Coast. The storms were expected to arrive in South Carolina as early as 11 a.m.

Surfside Beach is asking residents to delay putting out their recycling bins as the storms approach.

“Due to the upcoming storm and tomorrow is recycle day, PLEASE DO NOT put out your recycling carts until after midnight or early in the morning,” town clerk Sheri Medina said in a statement. “Public works will start picking up an hour later to allow you extra time to get those cans out.”

The NWS expects Myrtle Beach to see the worst weather between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Farther inland, the Florence area will likely see the worst of the storms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

South Carolina and the Myrtle Beach area, outside of hurricane season, do not typically have this level of severe weather in the springtime, NWS meteorologist Steve Pfaff said.

“For our part of the country, for us to get like a moderate risk is pretty infrequent,” Pfaff said.

These types of spring storms are more common in the Gulf Coast, along with the central United States’ so-called “Tornado Alley.”

“We do have a spring severe weather season, but it’s typically not as robust,” Pfaff said.

That doesn’t mean severe weather won’t show up. One tornado last month left three dead in Brunswick County.

“It’s a reminder that we can get hit hard here from time to time,” Pfaff said. “We’re not immune to it.

As the storms approach, Pfaff said it’s important to have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings, such as phone alerts and having the television on, just in case one of them fails.

South Carolina’s coast is particularly vulnerable because of the lack of traditional storm shelters found in other parts of the U.S.

“A lot of parts of the country have basements where you can seek shelter,” but not Myrtle Beach, Pfaff said. “It kind of limits us to (sheltering on) the lowest floor, put as many walls between you and the outside walls. It’s challenging in that regard.”

For now, the severe weather outlook isn’t too bad, but that could change in just a few hours, Pfaff said.

“Not quite out of the woods, but fortunately we are not seeing anything significant upstream of us just yet,” he said.