Wintry weekend? Escape Myrtle Beach rain with these snow-covered road trips

Every day in Myrtle Beach right now is one of two things: cold and wet, or colder and sunny.

The cold is fine, but why can’t it snow? Snow is pretty.

This year’s La Niña is doing its best to prevent what little chance the Grand Strand might have of making contact with those other-worldly frozen frosted flakes. So where can you escape the dreary coast to see snow?

Wilmington, and the areas north of it, sees a wintry mix almost every time Myrtle Beach sees overcast skies and light rain, according to the National Weather Service.

The two regions are not that far apart, “But, it’s far enough that it makes a big difference,” said NWS meteorologist Terry Lebo.

Little of Wilmington’s snow sticks, however, melting when it reaches the ground. It’s not like the dense packs of snow some of the Grand Strand’s snowbirds might be used to.

So, where might one go to see real life snow?

Disclaimer: This story is not meant to encourage behaviors that could increase risk of catching or spreading COVID-19. Should you go find some snow, please stay outdoors and away from others not in your household. Day trips recommended.

Right now, National Weather Service meteorologist Terry Lebo said some of the best places to drive to see snow will be Raleigh, Winston-Salem and Greenville, N.C.

In Raleigh, try Dorothea Dix Park near downtown. Winston-Salem’s Washington Park features walking trails and areas to bring along fido. And, for Greenville, check out the riverside Town Common park.

He also suggested the mountains of both North and South Carolina. The farther north you go from Wilmington, as well, the greater the chance of seeing snow.

“The mountains are going to be the best place to go this time of year. We’ll get rain on the coast, and they’ll frequently get snow there,” Lebo said.

The higher the altitude (mountains) and the higher the latitude (north) the better your impending snowball fight may be.

Anyways, have fun. Don’t get frostbite.

Also, please be safe. Drive *to snow* not *in snow* or *through a blizzard.*