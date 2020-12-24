Tornado warning issued for Myrtle Beach, surrounding area. Columbia to see heavy rain

Some might have hoped for winter weather to bring snow to South Carolina.

Instead, a cold front brought the state heavy rain in Columbia and tornado warnings in Myrtle Beach.

The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings for parts of the Grand Strand. The worst of the storm is currently approaching Loris, near the border with North Carolina. Weather officials encourage residents in that area to take cover and avoiding rooms with windows.

The next few hours will likely be the most critical for the Myrtle Beach area. Even though one of the worst parts of the storm is already on the edge of Horry County, the storm clouds sitting on the area from Garden City to Conway also look like they could form a tornado, NWS meteorologist Steve Pfaff said.

The potential for tornadoes comes with winds averaging 20-30 mph in most of the county with wind gusts of up 40 mph and the possibility for isolated gusts of 60 mph. If the storm has not yet reached you, or the weather looks calm enough for now, go ahead and secure anything loose sitting outdoors. Wind damage can often be caused by flying debris.

“One thing people should realize, it’s going to be critical in the next few hours, given that that line of storms to come through with the potential for strong winds along with the cold front itself later tonight,” Pfaff said. It’s a one two punch.”

Chadbourn, North Carolina is so far the only area that appears to have had a tornado touch down. But Pfaff said the NWS has not yet been able to confirm this. A Facebook post from WECT Meteorologist Gannon Medwick showed what looked like a tornado touching down beyond some trees in the distance.

A tornado appears to have touched down in Chadbourn, North Carolina on Christmas Eve. Facebook

Weather in the rest of South Carolina

Columbia expects to see heavy rain periodically for the rest of the day.

The area also has high wind gusts of 40-50 mph, the NWS said.

Hilton Head and Charleston may also see some rain as well, but the Myrtle Beach area is the only part of the state with a risk of tornadoes.

Storms on Christmas Day?

The weather in both areas should be cleared up by about 2 a.m. Christmas morning.

Columbia will be fairly chilly. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s in the morning before possibly warming up to the mid-40s, NWS meteorologist Nicole Steeves said. Skies will be partly cloudy.

“It’s actually going to feel like Christmas,” Steeves said. Though, it won’t look like Christmas. No snow this year.

In Horry County, Pfaff said they hope it will crack 40 degrees tomorrow before temperatures drop down into the 20s. Saturday will see a similar high, but the evening low should only be around 30.

Despite the cold temperatures, Myrtle Beach will see sunny skies on Christmas Day.

“Some of the coldest temperatures so far this early fall-winter time frame,” Pfaff said. “Other than other than way below normal temperatures, we’re looking at clear skies ... and continued blustery wind well after that front comes through.”

Anyone with exposed pipes, especially those in rural areas, should start a faucet drip just in case it gets cold enough for them to freeze, Pfaff said. This applies to both Myrtle Beach and Columbia.

Columbia also has a lake wind advisory. Winds will be gusting around 20-30 knots and could make boating conditions more dangerous.