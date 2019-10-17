Here’s what the tropical system in the Gulf could bring to Myrtle Beach this weekend

The system churning in the Gulf of Mexico could become Tropical Storm Nestor, and will likely bring some impacts to the Grand Strand.

The Strand will probably experience strong winds and heavy rain this weekend as a tropical cyclone moves across the Southeast.

The worst conditions — strong winds, dangerous marine conditions and heavy rainfall — are expected to start in the Myrtle Beach area late Saturday and last into Sunday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, reports. Forecasters say the storm will “quickly become post tropical” as its remnants move fast across the Southeast.

The area could get anywhere from 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with the most rainfall expected along the coast.

The weather service predicts wind gusts could reach up to 35 mph and gale-force winds are expected across the waters late Saturday night. There is an increased potential for tornadoes late Saturday and into the night, the NWS reports.

Short-term flooding is possible in some areas, the NWS says, but recent dry conditions will alleviate any threat of flooding.

Potential TC Sixteen in the Gulf is expected to move quickly through our area Saturday afternoon through Sunday as a hybrid extratropical system. 2-4" of rain, with isolated 5", forecasted for our area with gusty winds. Continue to follow us and @NHC_Atlantic for up-to-date info. pic.twitter.com/LwiTZ24UCU — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) October 17, 2019

The tropical cyclone is currently in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall on the Florida Panhandle as a tropical storm this weekend, according to the National Hurricane Center.