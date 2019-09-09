Dorian is gone, but hurricane season isn’t over. Here’s what to watch in the Carolinas

Two tropical systems form in the Atlantic Hurricane Dorian is gone, but there is a lot of activity in the tropics, including Tropical Storm Gabrielle and two systems the National Hurricane Center is watching. It’s too early to know impacts on NC, SC. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian is gone, but there is a lot of activity in the tropics, including Tropical Storm Gabrielle and two systems the National Hurricane Center is watching. It’s too early to know impacts on NC, SC.

As cleanup efforts continue in the Carolinas after Hurricane Dorian, , forecasters are tracking three more systems in the Atlantic.

The biggest system is Tropical Storm Gabrielle, which is far out in the Atlantic and does not pose any threat to land in the next couple days as it heads in the general direction of Ireland and Scotland, the National Hurricane Center says.

But there are two other storms to keep an eye on, although it’s too early to say if they will affect North Carolina and South Carolina.

The first is a tropical wave north of Puerto Rico that is heading toward the Bahamas. It has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical storm, forecasters predict.

National Hurricane Center forecasters are watching three systems in the Atlantic. NHC

The National Hurricane Center said Monday it expects “little to no development” over the next two days.

“Environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida late this week,” the center said.

The other system, still in the middle of the Atlantic, has a slightly better chance of developing into a tropical storm.

National Hurricane Center forecasters say the system has a 20% chance in the next two days and a 30% chance over the next five days.

“Some slow development of this system is possible during the next two or three days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation. This system is expected to move generally westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean for the next several days,” according to the Hurricane Center.

The next tropical storm will be named Humberto.

The next tropical storm will be named Humberto.