Weather News
Here’s when Coast RTA transit services will resume on the Grand Strand
Fly over damage on Pawleys Island after Hurricane Dorian
Coast RTA will be back on track Saturday.
The transit service announced Friday that it plans to resume normal operations for fixed and paratransit routes in the morning after suspending services for three days as Hurricane Dorian affected the area.
Coast RTA does, however, advise travelers that it may take detours for Route 1 — Conway Circulator because of possible road conditions and closures until conditions improve.
For more information on routes, schedules and costs, call Coast RTA’s customer service beginning Saturday morning at 843-488-0865 or visit ridecoastrta.com.
Coast RTA suspended its services Wednesday as Dorian approached the Grand Strand.
Comments