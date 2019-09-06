Evacuation order lifted for Grand Strand after Hurricane Dorian departs

Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner speaks hours before Hurricane Dorian arrives As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Myrtle Beach area, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner spoke about what to expect and asking people to be prepared for dangerous wind and storm surge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As Hurricane Dorian approaches the Myrtle Beach area, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner spoke about what to expect and asking people to be prepared for dangerous wind and storm surge.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifted all mandatory evacuation orders, including those along the Grand Strand, Friday morning after Hurricane Dorian completely left the state.

McMaster had issued evacuation orders for zones in several counties, including Zone A in Horry and Georgetown counties, effective Monday. He lifted the orders for several areas Thursday, but kept the ones for the Grand Strand coast in place.

Residents who left can begin returning home immediately, though officials advised those returning to be aware of road closures and minor flooding.

Delays for those returning should be minimal compared to last year when McMaster ordered all zones to evacuate, and Horry County officials estimated earlier this week that only about 15 percent of residents in Zone A actually left, compared to 60 percent of residents in all zones before Hurricane Florence.

McMaster also restored local school district’s authorities concerning school closings. Horry and Georgetown school districts have been closed since Tuesday.