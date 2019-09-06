Weather News
Garbage can full? Here is when trash will be picked up around Horry County after Dorian
Hurricane Dorian caused a shift in trash pick-up schedules around Horry County. Here is the latest on when your trash will be picked up and when departments will begin operating again.
City of Myrtle Beach
There is no special change for garbage pick up in the City of Myrtle Beach Friday since the day is not a regular pick-up day. However, city crews will be cleaning up roads, parks and other public places today, said City Spokesperson Mark Kruea.
City of North Myrtle Beach
Garbage pick up will happen throughout the city Friday and all employees are out assessing damage, said spokesperson Pat Dowling.
City of Conway
There is no trash pick up in Conway, but regular routes will run as usual beginning next week, said Taylor Newell, city spokesperson. City crews have been out since daylight checking any damage, and so far there is no significant damage to report, Newell said.
Horry County Solid Waste Authority
The waste authority currently has no power, but is scheduled to reopen by noon Friday with or without power, said supervisor Mike Bessant.
