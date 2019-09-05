Weather News

Georgetown County suspends police, fire, EMS service for part of county

Generator fire breaks out in Georgetown home during Hurricane Dorian

Firefighters responded to a generator fire at a house on Lawrence Street in Georgetown, S.C., during the first effects of Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 5, 2019. By
Georgetown County Fire and EMS has suspended service for the entire county because of dangerous weather and wind conditions.

The county announced the decision around 2 p.m. as Hurricane Dorian thrashed the area.

Those with an emergency can still call 911 and will be added to a wait list. Once it is safe, emergency services will resume and rescuers will prioritize calls, according to county officials.

Around 2 p.m., the Georgetown Sheriff’s Office announced it suspended services to areas south of U.S. Highway 521.

“Now is the time to hunker down,” Georgetown County Public Information Officer Jackie Broach-Akers said, cautioning residents not to be out taking pictures of the storm.

Drivers should never move road barriers or drive through high water, she said.

“That can definitely be a deadly decision,” Broach-Akers said.

By mid-afternoon several roads in Georgetown were impassable by water levels or traffic barriers. Branches and debris began littering roadways.

As of 12:30, there were more than 60 people at a shelter at Pleasant Hill Elementary, 127 Schoolhouse Dr., in Hemingway.

