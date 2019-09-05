Evacuation lifted in southern SC, northern counties brace for Dorian, governor says

Hurricane Dorian’s latest track, possible impacts on Charlotte area and the Carolinas Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch the WBTV First Alert weather forecast for the latest on Hurricane Dorian's possible impact on the Charlotte, NC area.

As Hurricane Dorian passed northern Charleston County, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster lifted the evacuation order on parts of the Lowcountry which were largely spared the storm’s wrath.

Residents living in Jasper, Beaufort and Colleton counties will be allowed to return to their homes at 3 p.m. Thursday, McMaster said. The governor advised residents to listen for directions on returning to the area from local authorities.

Schools and state government offices in those counties will be allowed to open for regular business tomorrow, McMaster added.

But, the worst is yet to come for the Palmetto State. McMaster said forecasters predicted Thursday that Horry and Georgetown counties would be hardest hit by Hurricane Dorian.

“We are still battening down the hatches in the other five (coastal) counties, and we want everybody to be alert,” McMaster said.

Parts of Georgetown and Horry counties are expected to see between seven to 15 inches of rain, National Weather Service forecaster John Quagliariello said. With that rain, will come flooding, he added.

The Waccamaw River is expected to crest late Friday night at 14 feet, Quagliariello said. The river will stay at that depth for seven to ten days.

A storm surge between four and eight feet is expected in Georgetown and Horry counties, Quagliariello added.

Cities in the Grand Strand were already experiencing flooding early Thursday afternoon, with a foot of water covering Front Street in Georgetown, McMaster said. North Myrtle Beach saw up to four feet of flooding in some areas, the governor added.

“When the wind is gone, we’re going to have to deal with the water,” McMaster said.

Two tornadoes were also confirmed in the Grand Strand: one in North Myrtle Beach and one in Little River.

More than 200,000 people were without power Thursday morning in South Carolina as Hurricane Dorian churned off the coast, gaining strength overnight Wednesday and intensifying briefly to a Category 3 hurricane.

About 2,500 people were staying in 33 emergency shelters open statewide, with another two dozen on standby.

Damage reports were still coming in early Thursday morning from coastal counties and communities.