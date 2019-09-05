Waccamaw River expected to reach major flood stage as Hurricane Dorian dumps rain

Hurricane Dorian intensity back to Category 3 as it draws closer to the Carolinas Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Hurricane Dorian was located about 130 miles south of Charleston, SC, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. A Hurricane Warning extends from north of the Savannah River to the North Carolina/Virginia border.

The Waccamaw River in Conway is expected to experience major flooding stemming from Hurricane Dorian, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The river is forecast to become a major flood Friday night and crest at 15.5’ by Saturday morning, according to NWS. Railroad trestles in downtown Conway will flood at 15.9 feet.

The river could remain at or above a major flood into the middle of next week.

Flooding will occur in residential areas off Business 501, Highway 905 and Highway 90, according to NWS. water levels one foot deep will surround approximately 20 homes in the Savannah Bluff area, with flood waters also expected to surround homes in Lees Landing, Pitch Landing and the Riverfront South communities.

Residents living near the river are advised to take necessary precautions ahead of the flooding.