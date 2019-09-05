Tens of thousands without power on South Carolina coast as Hurricane Dorian rages

National Weather Service Meteorologist says Hurricane Dorian will inundate SC coast with life-threatening flash flooding National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariell says Hurricane Dorian will inundate the SC coast with a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet. South Carolina, though, will not see the same long-duration river flooding seen with Hurricane Matthew. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Weather Service Meteorologist John Quagliariell says Hurricane Dorian will inundate the SC coast with a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet. South Carolina, though, will not see the same long-duration river flooding seen with Hurricane Matthew.

Tens of thousands of people were without power along the South Carolina coast early Thursday as Category 3 Hurricane Dorian approached the coast with heavy wind and rain.

Dominion Energy showed the numbers from Hilton Head to Charleston has surpassed 90,000 outages early Thursday, something forecasters predicted might happen.

The number was rising by thousands by the minute, outage maps revealed.

Most of the outages were in the Charleston area, where more than 62,000 people had lost power in the predawn hours. More than 13,000 were without power in the Beaufort area, according to an outage map.

The center of the storm was 105 miles southeast of Charleston at 5 a.m. Thursday, with thunderstorms and strong winds coming ashore and moving to the west.

South Carolina coastal towns just south of Myrtle Beach were seeing sustained winds at tropical storm strength — 50 mph — before dawn Thursday and gusts of nearly 60 mph.

Day-long tornado warnings for Thursday were issued between Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Wilmington. N.C., as most people slept.

The hurricane is expected to bring deadly storm surge, flooding and tornadoes to the coast through the day on Thursday as it parallels the coast toward the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Forecasters have not predicted a potential area of landfall on the Carolinas.