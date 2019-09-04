Evacuated CCU football gets some ‘southern hospitality’ from defending champs Clemson

Coastal Carolina reacts to season-opening loss Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, running back C.J. Marable and kicker Massimo Biscardi talk after the Chanticleers’ season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell, running back C.J. Marable and kicker Massimo Biscardi talk after the Chanticleers’ season-opening loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday at Brooks Stadium.

Coastal Carolina University’s football team was forced away from its home for a second consecutive season, but the players are still practicing, thanks in part to the defending national champions.

The team’s Twitter account thanked Clemson football for its “southern hospitality” Tuesday, posting pictures of the team at Clemson’s facility and CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell interacting with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.

CCU traveled to Greenville Monday morning and will remain there until Friday, when it will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, in advance of its game against University of Kansas scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

CCU has canceled on-campus classes indefinitely. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered schools in Horry and Georgetown counties to close Tuesday until further notice, and also called for the evacuation of Zone A along the coastline in the two counties. Horry County has declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian nears the coast.

The CCU campus being closed includes university student housing.

CCU classes will be continuing online and the CCU players will have allotted time for organized study halls while on the road.

Last year, CCU’s football team was away from campus for three weeks. Players stayed in Raleigh, North Carolina, for a night before playing a reschedule mid-week game at Campbell that was originally scheduled to be played in Conway, and stayed in Jacksonville, Florida, for eight days before traveling to Lafayette, La., for a game that it won over Louisiana.