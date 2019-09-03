Coroner identifies Conway man killed in tree-cutting accident ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Coroner’s office. jbell@thesunnews.com

Conway resident Marcial Diaz Capetillo, 48, died Tuesday when the limb he was attempting to remove from a neighbor’s tree ahead of Hurricane Dorian collapsed onto his ladder.

According to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard, Capetillo, a native of Mexico, was attempting to remove the limb at 5790 Highway 378 just before 11 a.m. when the limb collapsed on his ladder, throwing him to the ground and killing him instantly from traumatic injuries.

Willard said Capetillo was not affiliated with any tree removal service nor was he using proper harnessing.