Here’s the latest on Horry County school closings as Hurricane Dorian approaches

With Hurricane Dorian approaching the East Coast, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster announced the closing of schools beginning Tuesday in several counties, including those in Horry and Georgetown, Sunday evening.

Local students are already off Monday because of the Labor Day holiday and will not be in classes Tuesday, McMaster said. He did not specify how man more days students will be out as it will depend on the path of Dorian.

Earlier Sunday, Coastal Carolina University and Horry Georgetown Technical College announced the cancellation of on-campus classes indefinitely beginning Tuesday.