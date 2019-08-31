Hurricane Dorian shifts ‘dramatically,’ heightening concerns in the Carolinas

Hurricane Dorian may be taking aim at the Carolinas Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Saturday forecast from ABC11 on the track and forecasts for landfall of Hurricane Dorian.

Hurricane Dorian, a Category 4 storm, shifted “dramatically” to the east early Saturday, heightening concerns about torrential rain and flooding in the Carolinas.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, Dorian was 640 miles southeast of Charleston, chugging west at 12 mph and packing 145 mph winds, according to the South Carolina State Climate Office.

Dorian’s slow pace has forecasters worried the East Coast could be pummeled for days with heavy wind and torrential rain.

Dorian’s eye is expected to veer north off the coast of Florida and make landfall near the Georgia-South Carolina line, according to the scenario National Hurricane Center officials said Saturday morning is most likely.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The storm’s winds could reach South Carolina by 8 p.m. Monday and North Carolina by 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the latest hurricane center forecast. The Charlotte area could see tropical storm force winds arrive by about 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to hurricane center maps of the storm. Tropical storm force winds reach are 39 mph to 73 mph.

All of South Carolina and part of North Carolina were added Saturday to the “probable path” of the storm’s center.

“The risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week,” National Hurricane Center officials said in a Dorian update at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Packing winds of 130 mph to 156 mph, a Category 4 hurricane can cause “catastrophic damage,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls,” according to the center’s website. “Most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed.”

8/31 8 AM EDT: There's been a notable change overnight to the forecast of #Dorian after Tuesday. It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty pic.twitter.com/GSds0bKunM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019

Dorian is expected to bring “life-threatening flash floods” to parts of the Bahamas and the southeastern United States this weekend and all of next week, the hurricane center warned.

Dorian will maintain 140 mph winds through Sunday before pivoting slowly north on Monday and gradually weakening as the storm meets dry air, Mark Malick of the South Carolina State Climate Office said Saturday morning.

Dorian could turn farther east Wednesday and “clip” Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, Malick said in a storm update.

Up to 12 inches of rain could fall along the Georgia and Carolina coasts, according to the National Hurricane Center. Dorian is now expected to dump up to 6 inches on a wider swath of eastern North Carolina than earlier forecasts indicated, officials said.

Watch as the eye of #HurricaneDorian2019 begins to form in this 1-minute visible loop from NOAA's #GOESEast. "Dangerous Hurricane #Dorian poses a significant threat to #Florida and the northwestern #Bahamas," according to the @NHC_Atlantic. Latest: https://t.co/W7u6rft9x2 pic.twitter.com/AuDJst6smv — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 30, 2019

Planning a beach trip with children this holiday weekend? Make sure to watch this #RipCurrent safety video with them BEFORE you head to the beach: https://t.co/0ftwsvCjqu pic.twitter.com/DQlsnIBmcd — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) August 30, 2019

SHARE COPY LINK Watch ABC11's Thursday afternoon forecast for Hurricane Dorian as it tracks toward Florida and the Bahamas with a projected Cat 4 strength.