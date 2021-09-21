Woman threw injured puppy into ocean because she couldn’t afford vet, Georgia cops say

The Tybee Island Police Department is searching for a woman who is alleged to have thrown an injured puppy into the ocean near South Beach on Sunday. The dog was rescued but had to be euthanized, officials say.

Candy Selena Marban is now wanted by police on an animal cruelty charge, officials said in a Facebook post.

The incident happened Sunday on the island, which is near Savannah along the South Carolina state line.

“Our officers responded to the area of South Beach in reference to a report of people throwing an injured puppy into the ocean,” officials said.

“While speaking with our officers, the dog’s owner, Candy Selena Marban, indicated that the dog had been injured approximately a week prior and she did not have money to take it for medical treatment. Marban was issued a city ordinance citation for cruelty to animals and the puppy was taken into protective custody.”

The puppy was transported to a veterinarian clinic in Savannah for an exam and emergency treatment. However, its injuries were too severe, the department said.

“The only recourse would be euthanasia. With this new information, detectives secured warrants for Candy Selena Marban on the felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals,” the department said.

It is believed Marban “has ties to Gainesville,” Georgia, but she may now be in Savannah, the department said.

“She could be anywhere. Please continue to share this post so that we can bring justice to this case,” the department said.

The accusations have prompted outrage on social media, with the department’s Facebook post amassing hundreds of reactions and comments, along with nearly 2,000 shares in the past day.

Investigators did not say who witnessed the alleged incident. However, South Beach is among the busiest sites on the island, due to its proximity to downtown shops and restaurants, according to Visit Tybee.

This story was originally published September 21, 2021 11:49 AM.