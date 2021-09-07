70-year-old hunter dies in woods after ‘accidental fall,’ South Carolina coroner says

A 70-year-old South Carolina hunter died in an accidental fall in the woods Saturday, officials said.

A South Carolina hunter died Saturday in an “accidental fall” in the woods, officials said.

Robert Morgan, 70, was on his hunting property off Highway 72 near Circle B Drive in Abbeville — getting his deer stand and the area ready for hunting season — when he fell, according to the Abbeville County Coroner Office.

The coroner’s office said it received a call around 1 p.m. about Morgan’s death. fFirst responders found his body about half a mile into the woods.

Morgan was from Taylors, South Carolina, about 60 miles from Abbeville.

“We are praying for this family and encourage all hunters preparing for the upcoming season to make sure family and friends know your location,” the coroner’s office said.

Officials don’t suspect foul play, the coroner’s office said Monday, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Abbeville is in Upstate South Carolina, about 95 miles from Columbia.

