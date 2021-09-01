Motorcyclist killed after hitting tree hanging over South Carolina highway, cops say

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a low-hanging tree on a South Carolina highway on Wednesday, troopers say. Getty Images | Royalty Free

A motorcyclist was killed after hitting a tree that was hanging over a highway in South Carolina, officials said.

The driver was traveling north on Highway 133 near Six Mile in Pickens County just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and hit the low-hanging tree, according to Cpl. Joe Hovis with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, Hovis said.

Hovis said the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcyclist has not been publicly identified, and officials had not released any additional information about the crash as of Wednesday afternoon.

Six Mile is in Upstate South Carolina, about 30 miles west of Greenville.

