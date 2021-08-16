‘Safety is our top priority’ at returning South Carolina State Fair, officials say

The South Carolina State Fair is returning to its traditional form this fall after being turned into a drive-thru event in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year the state fair will be held from Oct. 13-24. On Monday organizers shared plans for the event.

State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith was joined at a news conference by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook, among others, as they discussed hosting a “fun, enjoyable and safe event.” Some of the new features, exhibits, and food at this year’s state fair were also highlighted.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across South Carolina, fair organizers said the return to an in-person event will not come at the expense of safety.

The South Carolina State Fair is scheduled to return in October. Submitted Flock and Rally

Fair officials said they’re committed to following the latest COVID-19 health guidelines and ensuring a safe event.

“For more than 150 years, the South Carolina State Fair has brought families and friends together to create lifelong memories,” Smith said in a news release. “As always, safety is our top priority, and we’ve taken extra precautions this year, including increased health and safety measures and a new mandatory clear bag policy.”

The state fair is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest recommendations and strategies to prevent and reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and maintain healthy business operations, according to the release.

This year, the S.C. State Fair will follow the latest CDC, state and local mask guidelines, have increased hand sanitation stations, offer limited contact payment options, provide increased cleaning protocols and display hygiene signage throughout the fairgrounds.

“The health of our guests is of the upmost importance, and we ask that each guest does their part by following our latest event policies,” Smith said. “We strongly encourage all fairgoers to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus.”

An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present, and state fair officials ask that fairgoers help protect themselves and others by following the event’s safety protocols — as well as state and local public health recommendations and mandates. For more on the latest COVID-19 precautions and policies, go to SCStateFair.org.

“Guests are asked to self-check for COVID-19 symptoms before visiting the S.C. State Fair,” organizers said. “If guests or any member of their household is not feeling well, please do not visit.”

The South Carolina State Fair is scheduled to return in October. Forrest Clonts Submitted by Flock and Rally

Making safety a priority at the state fair extends beyond coronavirus concerns.

In effort to provide a safe experience, anyone attending the state fair can expect to see a large contingent of law enforcement on the grounds from open to close every day, organizers said.

Fairgoers will also be subject to updated metal detector technology as they enter the fairgrounds across the street from Williams-Brice Stadium.

Additionally, there will be a new mandatory clear bag policy in place that’s similar to those implemented at events throughout Columbia, including those involving USC athletics.

There is also a youth curfew that will be in effect at the state fair. After 5p.m., everyone under the age of 18 is required to be accompanied by a parent (21 and older) to enter the fairgrounds. Officials said they may ask for ID, and anyone under 18 without ID who is not accompanied by a parent will not be admitted.

For a full list of approved and prohibited items, along with an offensive clothing policy as well as a code of conduct, go to the state fair’s guide to rules and safety.

South Carolina State Fair bag policy. South Carolina State Fair

One of the highlights of this year’s state fair is nearly 70 rides.

There will also be a mix of stage and roving shows to entertain visitors, including various musical shows, dance groups, animal acts, magicians, jugglers, stunt artists, and more, according to the release.

The free daily “CIRCUS at the Fair,” will also return this year, and it will feature new acts and a never-before-seen show, organizers said.

Traditional favorites also will return, including arts and crafts displays, agriculture, pig races, livestock exhibits, and more.

There will also be plenty to eat with more than 90 food stands on the state fairgrounds.

Guests will find everything ­from fried cookie dough and donut burgers, to state fair staples like Fiske fries and foot-long corn dogs, to lighter fare such as the ultimate Greek salad, according to the release. A variety of new food items will also be introduced — as well as the expansion of the S.C. State Fair’s cookie kitchen where warm cookies and cold milk await guests in the Rosewoods Salon, organizers said.

Other new additions to the menu include the “Steak N Eggs Sundae” from DeAnna’s Food Concessions; seafood concessions such as shrimp salad, alligator bites, a fried shrimp plate, calamari, a fish platter; in addition to a deep fried lava cake, and roasted corn.

The “Steak N Eggs Sundae” from DeAnna’s Food Concessions is a new addition to the menu at the South Carolina State Fair. South Carolina State Fair

Another returning feature will be a showcase of South Carolina’s finest agriculture, art, crafts, flowers and livestock, organizers said. Entries will be accepted online until Sept. 1.

“We are thrilled to bring people together from across the state and Southeast region to celebrate South Carolina’s rich history — while showcasing the best from local artisans and farmers alike,” Smith said. “Whether you’re a loyalist of classic fair offerings or you like to experience something new, like the ‘CIRCUS at the Fair,’ it’s your moment to find joy at this year’s S.C. State Fair.”

Discount admission and ride tickets go on sale Sept. 8, and will be available through Oct. 12 at SCStateFair.org or at participating Circle K convenience stores.