KABOOM! Free Comic Book Day hits these Columbia shops and others in SC on Saturday

Saturday is Free Comic Book Day, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

In the Columbia area, three comic book stores will have the goods that are doled out on Free Comic Book Day. One shop will also have an event going on with artists and discounts.

Free Comic Book Day started in 2001 and the name pretty much describes what it’s all about Comic book shops get specially released comics that are given away for free. Some prominent titles like Marvel’s The Hulk, Star Wars and Archie will be given out. Free Comic Book Day’s website has a full list of the comics that are being released. The key for any fan wanting a specific title is to get to the shops early.

Here are the local comic book stores participating in Free Comic Book Day.

Scratch N Spin - 513 12th St., West Columbia

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Scratch N Spin is definitely celebrating the day with the biggest event. Along with the free comic book titles, the store will have comic book artists doing sketches and signing autographs for people. Those artists include Mike Hoffman, who has worked for Marvel, DC and Dark Horse comics, and Louis Bright-Raven, who has drawn for Arrow Comics, Comic Effect Magazine and Ronin Studios. The artist who’s pen name is Unlovely Frankenstein will also be at Scratch N Spin. Unlovely Frankenstein has done design work for a number of horror releases. Other local comic book artists and fan creators will be there, including Kristin Keely, who specializes in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle art.

The store, which is far more than a comic book shop, is also having a sale with 50% off used CDs, used DVDs, used Blu-Rays, and some comics. Used video games, other movie and music formats and other comics will also be discounted.

Scratch N Spin’s Free Comic Book Day celebration goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Its regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Cosmic Ray’s - 4427 Devine St., Columbia

Cosmic Ray’s will have Free Comic Book Day exclusives as well as prize drawings and a store wide sell.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The store is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Heroes and Dragons - 1807 Bush River Rd., Columbia

If you get to Heroes and Dragons Friday late afternoon, you can meet the Red Ranger from last season’s Power Ranger.

The store will be giving out Free Comic Book Day titles all month, according to its social media. With the resurgence of coronavirus “it feels irresponsible to ask everyone to come out on any single day, all together, this year to celebrate Free Comic Book Day,” the store said. “This feels like the best way to ensure (safety) and still spread some joy.”

Heroes and Dragons is opened Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

2nd and Charles - 275-1 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

While the store carries comics and more, it may not have Free Comic Book Day releases. 2nd and Charles is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Other stores

Outside of the Midlands these comic shops are opened. Check with the stores to see if they have Free Comic Book Day releases.