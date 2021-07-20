South Carolina
Help needed finding runaway Midlands teen who took his mother’s car, SC cops say
A search is underway for a runaway Midlands teenager, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.
Tyquan Issac has not been seen since he left his Broad Street home in Sumter on Saturday morning, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The 15-year-old reportedly took his mother’s 2002 gold Mazda Protege from their home when he left sometime between 6-7 a.m., according to the release.
Tyquan is possibly in Columbia to see a friend, the sheriff’s office said. There was no word if the teen was alone when he left home.
Information on why the teen left, or why he is considered a runaway, was not available.
The sheriff’s office described Tyquan as a 6-foot-1, 190-pound male, with brown eyes and black hair.
He does not have a cellphone, nor any identification, according to the release.
Anyone who has seen Tyquan, or has information on the missing teen is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
Comments