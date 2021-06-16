South Carolina

Billboard inspection near I-85 leads to body in ravine near Blackburg, SC coroner says

A body was discovered Tuesday afternoon during a billboard inspection along Interstate 85 near Blacksburg, South Carolina, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler.

The victim has been identified as Kristopher Kent Stacker, of Blacksburg, and his “death does not appear to be natural,” Fowler said in a release.

He was found in a ravine south of the interstate, about 45 miles south of Charlotte, officials said.

“The body ... was discovered about 1 p.m. by the owner of a billboard company, who had come to the location at 210 Henson Road to inspect a sign,” Fowler said in a release.

“The body appears to have been there for 24 hours or less. Family members reported having last seen Stacker late Sunday night.”

Henson Road is a sparsely developed two-lane road that and runs parallel to the interstate, north of Blacksburg.

An autopsy has been scheduled, Fowler said.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News
Mark Price
Mark Price has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1991, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.
  Comments  

News

SC lawmakers start negotiations on nearly $11 billion budget

June 16, 2021 5:56 AM

National Business

Wine giant to begin building $423M center in South Carolina

June 16, 2021 5:56 AM

National Business

McMaster signs Santee Cooper bill, pushes for utility sale

June 16, 2021 5:56 AM

News

Coroner: Jail death of Black man changed to a homicide

June 16, 2021 5:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service