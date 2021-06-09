South Carolina
Sheriff asks for help in search for missing 13-year-old Midlands girl
A 13-year-old Midlands girl was reported missing Wednesday by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
A search is underway for Miyah White, who was last seen on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.
There was no word if Miyah is considered a runaway, or if she was alone when she was last seen.
Miyah was last seen in St. Matthews, according to the Facebook post. Further information on where she was before going missing was not available.
The sheriff’s office said Miyah was wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans when she was last seen.
Anyone who has seen Miyah, or has information about her, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-874-2741, or 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
