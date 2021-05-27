Lottery player wins big SC prize and vows to help his mom. ‘Get your bills in order’

A man won big in the South Carolina lottery — and his mom was the first person to know.

After scoring a $125,000 prize, the winner called his mother to tell her the good news and make a promise, the S.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

“Get your bills in order, Mom,” he reportedly told her. “I’m taking care of them.”

It turns out, he made good on his promise and also spent some of the prize money on himself, officials said.

“I’ve bought a new car,” he told the S.C. Education Lottery.

The man, who wasn’t identified in the news release, basked in his win after a trip to Country Mart, a convenience store in Bennettsville. The Marlboro County town is near the North Carolina border and roughly 40 miles north of Florence.

That’s where officials said the lottery player tried his luck on the Lots of Cash game. His ticket beat 1-in-660,000 odds to win the top prize.

After taxes, he kept $86,250.

It’s not the first time someone has vowed to help others after hitting the jackpot.

In North Carolina, a woman who served in the U.S. Marine Corps snagged a $500,000 prize in March and said she would “pay it forward” to others in her community.

Also in North Carolina, a Marine veteran said he hoped to give back after winning $10 million, McClatchy News reported in November.

