Lottery winner swears he’s ‘staying humble’ after record $2 million win in SC

An Upstate lottery winner isn’t letting his new millionaire status go to his head.

“I’m staying humble,” the lucky player, who’s decided to remain anonymous, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

He certainly doesn’t feel like a millionaire, he says. But he should.

The Colossal Cash scratch-off he bought at a Kwik Stop in Pendleton wasn’t just a winner, it was the largest ever scratch-off prize in state lottery history: $2 million.

“It is life changing,” he said.

His odds of winning were beyond slim — just a 1-in-2,640,000 shot at a top prize, according to lottery officials.

Still, he might not be alone for long, as there’s another $2 million prize remaining in the Colossal Cash game.

The Kwik Stop — located along N. Mechanic St. — didn’t do too bad either, and was given a $20,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.