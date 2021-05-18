South Carolina

Chester County schools delayed amid police manhunt for suspect who shot at deputies

Chester County, SC

Chester County schools were delayed two hours Tuesday morning during a police manhunt after an armed suspect shot at sheriff’s deputies, officials said.

Residents of Richburg near Lewisville schools, close to Interstate 77, have been asked by Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputies to lock their doors and stay inside. There are a high school, middle school, and elementary school nearby.

The Chester County School District issued the delay.

S.C. 9, the main east-west highway in Chester County that intersects with I-77, remains blocked as deputies, State Law Enforcement Division agents, S.C Highway Patrol troopers, and police from York and Lancaster counties assist in the manhunt, officials said.

The search location includes several wooded areas and extends to large industrial areas nearby, officials said.

The incident started before midnight off Edgeland Road in Richburg near Exit 65 of I-77, according to Grant Suskin, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

A woman in the vehicle was taken into custody but a man in the vehicle fired at deputies before fleeing, officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

