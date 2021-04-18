Who is Caleb Kennedy? SC teen on ‘American Idol’ is making his small town proud

Rudy and Barbara Blanton say their grandson Caleb Kennedy’s musical ability shown on “American Idol” is a gift from God. Provided

Rudy Blanton’s knees cramped up while he was working under a deck one day, so he asked his grandson to hand him a “hickey and two screws.”

“That sounds like a country song,” the grandson said as they laughed and laughed.

Then it was.

That grandson is 16-year-old Caleb Kennedy from the tiny Upstate South Carolina community of Roebuck.

He’s a top 12 finalist on the iconic television show “American Idol,” where judges have heaped praise on Kennedy, not only for his singing but also for his songwriting.

He performed his original song “Nowhere” on a recent show, and country star and “Idol” judge Luke Bryan thought it was so good he wondered who helped him write it.

No one, Kennedy responded.

“The talent is there,” Blanton said of his grandson. “It’s part of God’s plan.”

Small-town roots

Roebuck isn’t a town per se, but a census tract, located just south of Spartanburg. There’s no downtown, but a line of fix-it shops, strip malls and a bank along state Highway 221. The crush of apartment complexes and subdivisions seen near Spartanburg and neighboring Greenville have not reached Roebuck. It’s a place of brick ranch homes and pine and hardwood forests and a population of about 2,300.

Cindy White, who lives next door to Kennedy and his mother, Anita Guy, said Roebuck is the kind of place where everybody either knows everybody or knows someone who does.

“We just got an Arby’s and Zaxby’s, but we need a McDonald’s and a Chick-fil-A,” she said.

People move to Roebuck and stay, she said.

“Godly people,” White said.

She’s known Kennedy since he was born.

“We’re all so proud of him,” she said.

Her daughter, Erica Thompson, who was just stopping by her mother’s Thursday morning, said, “He’s ours.”

They remember hearing him play the trumpet when he was in middle school band, but hearing him sing and play the guitar was even more enjoyable.

When Kennedy was making an audition tape for “American Idol,” White and her grandchildren listened from her bathroom window.

The first guitar

Kennedy’s grandmother Barbara Blanton or Nana to him said he bought his first guitar with money he got from family members on his 13th birthday. He used his cellphone to learn chords.

“Papa” Rudy Blanton said they took Kennedy for guitar lessons, and the teacher said he knew more than they did.

His talent ran so deep he could hear a song and play it. Then he started hearing his own songs. One he wrote was called “That’s My Papa.” It’s a tribute to Blanton and includes the hickey line. After Kennedy’s parents divorced, Blanton became a major figure in the young man’s life.

Blanton, a carpenter, said he’d take his grandson with him to jobs, and Kennedy spent time with him and Barbara after school while his mother, who works two jobs, worked.

For a time, Kennedy wanted to be a carpenter, too.

“Then the guitar struck,” Blanton said.

“My little ole buddy standing up on that stage is a wonderful thing,” he said. “It’s an amazing story.”

Riding through the country

Hannah Bynum’s favorite memory of her brother is the almost daily rides through the South Carolina countryside after school in her Chevy Equinox listening to country music on Spotify.

Caleb Kennedy and his sister, Hannah Bynum, used to ride around listening to country music. Hannah Bynum Provided

“We’d roll all the windows down and escape from everything,” said Bynum.

Hannah and the little brother she calls Bubba especially liked Jason Aldean. And so it was a particular thrill when Kennedy was paired with Aldean for some coaching and a duet of “Fly Over States” on “American Idol.”

“That couldn’t have worked out any better for him,” she said.

Afterwards her brother called and asked if she would be ready for a phone call in 20 minutes. The producers wanted to tape him talking to her. The phone rang. She answered.

It was Aldean.

“I’m just out here in Hollywood hanging out with your brother,” she remembers him saying.

“I didn’t know what to say,” Bynum said. “It was just crazy.”

The siblings also spent hours at Guitar Center in Spartanburg, where Kennedy would pull guitar after guitar from the wall and play.

“He does stuff like that, like nobody’s watching. I knew this was going to get big,” said Bynum, who is married and lives in Savannah.

Gigging as a teenager

Drew Spencer, who runs the house band at FR8yard in Spartanburg, where Kennedy played just about every open mic night for the past few years, said he started attracting an audience immediately.

Kennedy would have an original song to perform about every week, Spencer said.

Once, he saw Kennedy write a song while waiting to perform, then get up and sing it.

“From day one, I could hear his songs on modern country radio stations,” said Spencer, who will soon be touring as the lead electric guitar player for the band Blackfoot.

Spencer said Kennedy’s songs have a depth to them way beyond what anyone could imagine a teenager could write.

“The melody, chord progression, structure,” he said. “I think the kid was just born with it.”

Spencer and others said they see the deep connection between Kennedy and his mother, who arranged all his gigs.

One show featured a conversation between him, his mother and stepfather. He ended by saying, “I love you.”

Involved in church

Thomas Thornton, the children’s minister at Woodruff Church of God, where Kennedy and his family are members, said he has known Kennedy since he was a small child. In fact, he and his wife looked after the boy while his mother worked.

.

Caleb Kennedy attends Woodruff Church of God. Woodruff Church of God Provided

“He has a very giving heart,” Thornton said. “He’s always been very plugged into church.”

Kennedy steps up where needed, whether it’s a role in a Christmas play or planting blueberry bushes for older church members.

Once, he was shy.

“He’s broken out of his shell,” Thornton said, noting the ease with which Kennedy has performed on national television.

He said he’s proud of the way Caleb has overcome obstacles and followed his dreams.

“It’s only going to get better,” Thornton said.

A football career?

Kennedy attends Dorman High School, which has a student population bigger than all of Roebuck.

The school has gone all out in supporting and encouraging his “Idol” run, making a video, posters, writing him letters. There’s a “vote for Caleb” sign — contestants earn the right to stay on the show by viewers’ calls — at every entrance.

“People keep taking them,” said principal Bryant Roberson, laughing. But school officials just add another.

Robeson described Kennedy as a “down-to-earth kid.”

“You couldn’t ask for a better student,” he said.

Last year, as a freshman, Kennedy played junior varsity football.

Certainly in the Upstate if not the entire state, Dorman is known for its football prowess, with more than a few players going on to the NFL.

Daniel Wyatt, one of the football coaches, said during summer drills Kennedy, an offensive lineman, was grouped with wide receivers and defensive backs due to COVID-19 restrictions.

They all did the same drills whether they pertained to their positions or not.

“Caleb put forth great effort. He did all the things we asked,” Wyatt said.

By the end, the coaches were impressed and just knew he was going to be one of their better players.

Then came “American Idol.”

Kennedy told them he was going to have to give up football, Wyatt said, describing it as a “very good decision.”

“He needs to chase his dream,” Wyatt said.

American Idol airs at 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday on ABC.