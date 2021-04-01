Former Bamberg official Kerry Kinard to plead guilty to lying to buy a handgun

Kerry “Trent” Kinard. Bamberg County website.

Former Bamberg County council member Kerry Kinard has agreed to plead guilty to the federal firearms charge of lying on an application to buy a handgun at a Columbia area gun and sporting goods store, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Columbia.

The guilty plea of Kinard, who also faces a host of child molestation charges in state court, will likely come as early as Thursday afternoon when he has a scheduled court appearance before U.S. Judge Mary Lewis at the the Matthew Perry federal courthouse in Columbia.

“This is a standard change of plea hearing,” Kinard’s attorney, Bakari Sellers of Columbia, said early Thursday afternoon. “He never did receive the weapon. It was a mistake on his part, and he realizes that.”

A criminal complaint in the federal case says that on Dec. 2, Kinard tried to buy a Taurus 9 mm handgun at Sportsman’s Warehouse 155, 476 Piney Grove Road.

The attempt to buy a gun was unsuccessful. Court records do not say why Kinard’s attempt was unsuccessful, but gun stores are required to get basic information from a prospective buyer — such as whether they have been indicted on felony charges — and send it to an FBI database. If no answer is received, the gun shop must delay the purchase for three days.

At the time of the attempted gun purchase, Kinard had a criminal record consisting of serious charges against him, some of which would have likely been in the national FBI criminal records database.

Kinard was out on bond on the felony sex charges, had been suspended by Gov. Henry McMaster from his council post, was on GPS monitoring and under a judge’s order not to get near his spouse.

As a federally licensed firearms dealer, the gun store required Kinard to fill out an application where he had to answer the question: “Are you under indictment or information (a criminal charge) in any court for a felony, or any other crime for which the judge could imprison you for more than one year?” the complaint said.

Kinard answered “No” to that question, even though he was under seven separate state felony indictments at the time, the complaint said.

The complaint also said that another question Kinard answered falsely at Sportsman’s Warehouse was in response to the question “Are you subject to a court order … restraining you from harassing, stalking, or threatening your child or an intimate partner or child of such partner?”

Although Kinard answered “no,” he was in fact under a protective order gotten by his wife, the complaint said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliott Daniels is prosecuting the case for the government.

The charge carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence and a maximum $250,000 fine.

However, Sellers said that Kinard will likely receive far less than 10 years for the federal offense.

As for Kinard’s state charges, Sellers said, “We look forward to going to Bamberg County and getting a not guilty verdict.”