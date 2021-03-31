York County man sought in arson case where Fort Mill house and lawn were damaged

Police in Fort Mill are seeking a man in connection with an arson case where a house and lawn were set fire, officials said.

Police have arrest warrants against Jacob Lee Cabasal, 42, charging him with two counts of second-degree arson and one count of harassment, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department. Cabasal, 42, who had lived in apartments north of Fort Mill near the North Carolina state line, is believed to have left York County, Zachary said.

The house fire in the 2000 block of Lily Lake Lane in the Waterside by the Catawba subdivision was March 25, police said. The fire was reported in the early morning hours after midnight, according to an incident report.

No one was in the home at the time of the fire and no one was hurt, Zachary said. The house and property had major damage from the fire, officials said.