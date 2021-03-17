Blood, razor blades found at site of cockfight in South Carolina, officials say

Officials in South Carolina say they broke up a cockfight Monday in Spartanburg County. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officials in South Carolina say they’re investigating after breaking up a cockfight Monday.

A deputy with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office “pulled up on a cockfight in progress” at a home in Greer, and people ran from the scene, according to a Tuesday news release from the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department.

The deputy found blood on the ground, hook-shaped razor blades, a cockpit and bloodied chickens at the site, officials told WYFF.

Officers with the Environmental Enforcement department were then called to the site and found two people hiding under cars, the news release says.

They also found a dead chicken and multiple wounded chickens, officials told FOX Carolina.

The two suspects hiding under cars were later identified as James David Grumble and Jerry Lee Mullinax of Travelers Rest, the news release says.

Officers secured multiple arrest warrants against the two on charges of cockfighting and conspiracy. An arrest warrant was also secured for a third suspect, Oscar Visenas Martinez, on accusations of cockfighting, the release says.

“Officers are still investigating and actively seeking information on any other individuals involved,” the release says.