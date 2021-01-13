Plane crashes in Rosewood area of Columbia

image to accompany breaking news

A plane crashed in the Rosewood area of Columbia on Wednesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash was in the area near Jim Hamilton — LB Owens Airport.

Messages left with the airport were not immediately returned.

Information on injuries, or the location of the crash, were not made available.

The Columbia Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.