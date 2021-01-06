‘Where is the president!?’: SC Congress members safe after rioters break into Capitol

Congress’ formal process of certifying Joe Biden’s election victory was derailed on Wednesday as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced the evacuations of both the House and Senate chambers.

The breach of the Capitol came after President Donald Trump addressed a “Save America” rally — attended by supporters gathered to protest his loss — and claimed Biden fraudulently won the election, although courts have struck down Trump and his allies’ attempts to overturn the election results after his team has failed to produce evidence of fraud.

But as the House and Senate members began debating objections over Arizona’s electoral votes, the deliberations were stopped and members were evacuated. All members of South Carolina delegation were secure during the riot.

Many waving huge Trump flags and wearing clothing with Trump's MAGA campaign slogan, Make America Great Again, protesters turned into a mob, clashing with police, smashing windows and breaking into the Capitol, making their way into both the Senate and House chambers. Lawmakers, staff and reporters were ordered to shelter in place. Leadership was taken to secure locations.

The scenes played out on television and on social media. Capitol Police had guns drawn on people who had made their way into the Capitol building. Some made their way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and sat at her desk.

One person was shot, and someone was taken out of the Capitol on a stretcher.

The National Guard was ordered to the Capitol to quell the riot. As of press time, the Capitol lockdown was still in place as they worked to restore order.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat,” said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-Daniel Island, tweeted. “Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police.”

The tweet included a video from a news reporter showing protesters trying to push through a line of Capitol Police officers in an attempt to enter the U.S. Capitol.

Reporters on Capitol Hill tweeted that an audio message warned people to stay away from windows and doors.

One reporter tweeted that a demonstrators had made his way onto the House floor.

“This is wrong,” Mace said. “This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today.”

Mace later tweeted, “This. Is. Insane.”

House members and senators were set to debate efforts to have Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin electoral votes not counted. Those objections are expected to fail as Congress formally certifies the electoral college results.

Mace had said she would not join in objections to certain states’ electoral votes.

Four Republican South Carolina House members — Jeff Duncan, Ralph Norman, William Timmons and Joe Wilson — said they will object.

However, the actions on Wednesday by those protesting the eventual result went too far.

Duncan tweeted for people to “protest peacefully and obey all police demands.”

Wilson’s office said the congressman was his office and intended to speak later on Wednesday.

“Protests should always be peaceful,” Wilson said in a statement. “I encourage today’s protesters to follow Capitol Police guidelines.”

Norman said the protesters actions were wrong.

“This is utterly unacceptable,” Norman tweeted. “This is not who we are, and I condemn in the strongest possible terms the actions of rioters who have breached the Capitol Building, attacked US Capitol Police, and in doing so, have jeopardized the safety and lives of everyone on Capitol Hill.”

As the scene played out on television, high profile South Carolina political figures weighed in on the chaos taking place in the nation’s Capitol.

Sen. Tim Scott condemned the violence and called it unacceptable.

Sen. Lindsey Graham and staunch Trump ally on Twitter spoke out against rioters’ behavior.

“I support peaceful protests but not violence and destruction. People need to leave the Capitol now! This is a national embarrassment,” Graham said.

Congressman Tom Rice, a Myrtle Beach Republican said on Twitter the District of Columbia was in chaos and called on the president to put an end to the protest.

“This will accomplish nothing,” Rice said. “Where is the President!? He must ask people to disperse and restore calm now.”

Even former members of Trump’s administration spoke out against Wednesday’s events.

“Every American has the right to peacefully protest,” said Nikki Haley, former SC governor and ambassador to the United Nations. “What’s happening right now at the U.S. Capitol building is wrong and un-American. We are better than that.”

Former White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, said Trump needed to act “presidential.”

“The President’s tweet is not enough. He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home,” Mulvaney said.

SC Gov. Henry McMaster, a who was an early supporter of Trump, spoke out against the violence taking place.

“It is hard to believe what we are seeing at our beloved Capitol. We should be alarmed - but also deeply saddened,” McMaster said in a statement. “Protest is honored, but violence cannot be tolerated. Those who believe in America should leave the building immediately. The rule of law must prevail.”

Trump in a taped address, repeated the election was stolen, but called on demonstrators and rioters to go home.

“We love you. You’re very special,” Trump said in the video.

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful,” Trump tweeted during the afternoon. “No violence! Remember, we are the party of law and order.”

Biden in remarks in front of reporters called on President Trump to step up to bring an end to the violence.

“At this hour, our democracy is under an unprecedented assault unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times,” Biden said. “This is not dissent — it’s disorder, it’s chaos, it borders on sedition, and it must end now.”