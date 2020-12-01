Pass hate crime law, SC Chamber of Commerce, more than 80 businesses tell lawmakers

South Carolina’s Chamber of Commerce and more than 80 business leaders from across the country called on the state’s governor and lawmakers Tuesday to pass hate crime legislation.

As one of the three remaining states without hate crime legislation, South Carolina “should not be the last state in the nation to depend on federal laws to prosecute the crimes that occurred” during the mass shooting at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church in 2015, the Chamber of Commerce’s statement read. On June 17, five years ago, nine Black parishioners, including state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, were shot and killed by white supremacist Dylann Roof, who is now on death row.

South Carolina is one of three states yet to pass any type of hate crime legislation, which could add an enhanced penalty to crimes committed on the basis of hate. The state can still prosecute someone for a crime, but only the federal government could chose to pursue to hate crime charges for a crime committed in the Palmetto State.

“The time has come to pass a hate crimes bill this coming session,” Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts said in a statement. “The state’s business community looks forward to working with the House, the Senate, and the Governor to quickly pass a meaningful bill that shows South Carolina does not condone crimes motivated by hate.”

Pitts was joined by several prominent businesses, like AARP, AT&T, American Airlines, the Bank of America, CVS Health, IBM, Michelin, Sonoco, Toyota, Coca Cola, UPS, Verizon, Volvo and Wells Fargo. He was also joined by local organizations like Benedict College, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Colonial Life, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Nexsen Pruet and several local chambers of commerce.

The group called on legislators to pass hate crime legislation in January, when the Legislature returns for session. The Chamber has also included the passage of hate crime legislation on its legislative agenda for 2021.

“It is clear now more than ever, that to encourage prospective companies to locate here, workers to live here, tourists to visit here and families to thrive here, we must also be in the business of advancing policies that support positive change in our communities,” read the letter sent from the chamber to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster and state lawmakers. “By passing a hate crimes bill, we will let the world know that South Carolina is not a state that condones crimes motivated by hate.”

Some state lawmakers — including Sens. Mia McLeod and Darrell Jackson, and Reps. Ivory Thigpen, Beth Bernstein, Wendy Brawley and Todd Rutherford, all Richland Democrats — sponsored hate crime bills last year in hopes of getting them passed. In both the House and the Senate, bills didn’t make it past their respective Judiciary committees.

Though hate crime legislation didn’t find enough support to pass last year, House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, created in July two new House committees focused on law enforcement training, tactics standards and accountability, civil asset forfeiture, the criminal process and procedure, and sentencing reform. Some lawmakers hope those committees could lay the groundwork for a renewed push for hate crime legislation.