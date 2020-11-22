Midlands man dies days after being hit by car, coroner says

A South Carolina man was killed days after he was hit by a vehicle on a Midlands road, the Clarendon County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

Late Saturday night, Tyone Bannister died at a hospital in Florence from injuries he suffered in the collision last Tuesday, Coroner Bucky Mock said in a news release.

The 39-year-old Summerton resident died of head and neck injuries and multiple blunt force trauma suffered in what Mock called an accident.

Information on where the collision occurred was not made available by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

There was no word if the driver whose vehicle hit Bannister stopped after the crash, if it was reported to emergency responders, or if any criminal charges are pending.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Through Friday afternoon, 151 pedestrians were among the 908 people that have been killed on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. At this time last year, 146 pedestrians had died in collisions on South Carolina roads, DPS data shows.

This was at least the ninth person killed in an Clarendon County crash in 2020, and the second pedestrian, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.