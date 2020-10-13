SC man checks lottery ticket at dinner — and the prize makes him ‘put down his fork’

A South Carolina man checked his lottery ticket during dinner — and the prize left him unable to finish his meal.

The man lost his appetite when he realized he won $30,000, the S.C. Education Lottery said Tuesday in a news release.

“I didn’t finish my dinner,” he said in the release.

Officials say the man’s good fortune started at the Money Saver store in Georgetown, roughly 35 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

That’s where he tried his luck on a $2 ticket for the Win it All scratch-off game, according to the lottery. The man bought the ticket as he was coming home from work and scratched it off while eating.

He won the top prize in the game, making him “put down his fork,” the lottery said in its news release.

The winner, who lives in Georgetown, didn’t want his name released, according to officials. He will keep $20,700 after taxes, spokesperson Holli Armstrong told McClatchy News in an email.

People wanting to score the remaining $30,000 prizes in the Win it All game face 1-in-432,000 odds, according to the lottery.