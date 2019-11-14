Drivers beware: Snow and ice reported on major Midlands highway during commute

Snow and ice have been reported on a major highway running through the Midlands Thursday, which could cause issues for drivers making a morning commute.

A 10 mile stretch of Interstate 20, from mile marker 51-61, has been affected by the winter weather hazards, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The snow and ice have been spotted on both directions of the interstate running through Lexington County.

Two westbound lanes were closed just before 6:30 a.m. near the 61 mile marker. That’s close to the exit for U.S. 378.

All lanes for traffic heading toward Columbia remained open after snow and ice were reported on the road, SCDOT tweeted.

This is the same stretch of I-20 that was closed for more than an hour Wednesday morning, when six crashes occurred because of black ice on the road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No collisions have been reported on I-20 by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, as of 7 a.m.

An eight-vehicle wreck closed all lanes of traffic on Interstate 26 eastbound, near Exit 107 and the junction with I-20, according to the Department of Public Safety. Information if the collision was caused by snow or ice was not available.

Drivers are encouraged to proceed with caution and allow for extra time on the road.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

