Elton John is bringing his farewell tour back to Columbia in 2020

Elton John is coming back to Columbia.

The music legend who performed at Colonial Life Arena in March is bringing his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” back to South Carolina’s capital city in 2020.

John announced he added 24 more dates to his farewell tour, and one of them will be in Columbia on May 22.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Public tickets will go on sale on Nov. 22 at 10 a.m., according to a news release.

These new dates complete the second year of the North American leg of John’s three-year worldwide tour, counting 43 dates in 2020. After leaving Columbia, John is scheduled to perform in Greensboro, North Carolina on May 23.

“I just want to say South Carolina, thanks for everything you’ve ever given me,” John told the sold-out crowd at Colonial Life Arena as he left the stage on March 13, in what was then believed to be the final live show in Columbia in his 50-year career.

Now fans will have a chance to give some more.

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” marks the superstar’s last-ever tour, and has seen John perform some of the most beloved songs from his playlist including, “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer,” and “Philadelphia Freedom,” among many other hits.

In his last show in Columbia John played 24 songs in a nearly three-hour performance, but still apologized if he didn’t play everyone’s favorites.

“If I do, we’ll be here til 3 in the morning,” John said.

The multi-year farewell global tour started in September 2018, and its schedule includes stops in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia before it concludes, according to John’s website.

The piano player’s career includes 38 gold records, 31 platinum and multi-platinum albums, more than 50 Top 40 hits and sales of more than 300 million records worldwide, according to a news release. He has won five Grammy’s, a Tony and an Oscar for his music, and has delivered more than 4,000 performances in 80 countries since launching his first tour in 1970.

2019 has been a big year for John on several fronts.

In addition to the wildly-popular tour, John’s life was the subject of the hit film “Rocketman,” and he hit No. 1 on The new York Times Best Sellers list with his memoir “Me.”

John plans to end the tour in 2021, but no dates have been scheduled following a run of shows in London in December 2020, Rolling Stone reported.

