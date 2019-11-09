Colleton County sheriff arrested after punching woman, preventing aid, SLED says

Colleton County Sheriff Robert Anderson “R.A.” Strickland was arrested after he punched a woman he lived with and prevented her from calling police or medical aid during an argument, according to state police.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Strickland Thursday with second degree domestic violence after the altercation with an unidentified “household member.” SLED announced the arrest and charge Saturday afternoon.

The redacted police report does not identify the person Strickland allegedly assaulted but does reveal that the victim is a woman. The nature of Strickland’s relationship to the woman is also not revealed.

About 10 p.m. Thursday, Strickland and the household member argued, according to a SLED agent’s affidavit. Strickland punched the woman in the face “more than once, which caused moderate bodily injury,” agents said. Her arm was also injured when she tried to block the blows to her face.

Stickland took both of the victim’s phones and prevented her from reporting the incident or receiving emergency medical assistance, according to an incident report. She ran away, the report says, and Strickland damaged the vehicle in which she tried to flee.

A person corroborated the circumstances of the incident, according to the police report, but because of redaction, it’s unclear if that person is the victim or another witness.

The victim’s injuries were photographed by SLED agents and the injuries were “consistent with her recollection of events,” the report says.

Second degree domestic violence is a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years in prison and fines. A person convicted of domestic violence is also barred from carrying firearms, which means a conviction effectively ends a person’s career in law enforcement. To be charged with domestic violence a person has to assault a spouse, former spouse, a person with a child in common or a person who lives or lived with the assaulter.

Strickland was running for his third term this year. The current sheriff drew some criticism in August.

Sheriff R.A. Strickland emailed his staff in August reminding them that South Carolina is an “at will” state for employment, according to WCIV.

“If a potential candidate contacts you, my advice to you would be not get involved,” Strickland told employees, according to WCIV. “Read between the lines and I ask that you remain loyal and support me as a leader as well as a Sheriff.”

South Carolina is consistently in the top 10 for the percentage of women killed by men and the state has a high rate of domestic violence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as The State receives more information.